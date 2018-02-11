Dream decoder: What do your dreams really mean?

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A cool, clear stream. Grinding your teeth out of your head. A wedding day with a faceless bride. A car crash. Being shot in the heart and living to tell the tale—all real dreams that people wake up and remember.

News 3 is now breaking down these and other dreams with a board certified psychiatrist and psychoanalyst in Virginia Beach.

Dr. Jerome Blackman has studied people for years and says dreams are specific to the dreamer but they often exhibit a hidden emotion. Furthermore, all people dream, four to five times a night even! Many just do not remember their dreams, but they are happening as your eyes are closed.

So what do they mean? Are dreams directly linked to your life? To the past or future? We aim to find out in this upcoming story.

Much of this school of thought is based around early Sigmund Freud studies, “Freud thought mostly what you see in dreams are wishes, but today we see today`s representation and current day in dreams and punishment in dreams,” said Blackman.

The dream is a complex entity and nightmares and night terrors are not all dreams–those have their own meaning.

Stay with News 3 and watch our report on Monday night at 11 p.m. to discover the meaning of your dreams.