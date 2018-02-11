Coast Guard assist duck hunter who’s boat had taken on water while hunting

HATTERAS INLET, N.C. – Members of the U.S. Coast Guard Station Hatteras Inlet helped assist a duck hunter who’s boat while hunting had taken on water.

The incident happened early Saturday morning on February 11.

After receiving the call, the Coast guard station deployed a 47-foot MLB and a 24-foot shallow water craft to assist the hunter.

The smaller boat that the Coast Guard used was able to navigate in the shallow water to find the water, said Coast Guard officials.

After safely bringing aboard the hunter on to its boat, the Coast Guard members that responded transported the hunter to Swam Quarter.