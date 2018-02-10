Man found dead by Newport News police in his home, had been deceased for multiple years

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Police in Newport News found a man in his home that had been deceased for multiple years on Saturday, in the Lee’s Mills Homes community at the 400 block of Rivers Ridge Circle.

According to a Newport News Public Information Officer, the man was found by police after family members of the deceased, who live out west, had called for them to perform a welfare check around 9:30 a.m. this morning.

Officials believe that there was no foul play, and that the man was in his late 60’s.

A News 3 viewer who lives in the neighborhood said that they had thought the man had moved away.

There is no further information to provide at this time.

