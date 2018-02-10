A Virginia Beach kid got a huge surprise when his dad showed up to his basketball game after returning from deployment

A Child was in for a huge surprise when his father, who just came home from deployment, showed up for his basketball game.

Nicholas Kane Spent six-months overseas for a search deployment with the Navy. His sister set planned the surprise for Kane’s son.

As Kane walked in, the kids were preparing for their basketball game.

When he made his way to half court, he was met by his niece and son who could not hide their excitement.

News 3 spoke with Kane’s Sister who explains why she set the surprise up.

“When we sign up for the military, we realize we’re going to be gone for a lot of things. But you know our kids don’t sign up for that so being able to take the time to kind of honor the children and honor the things that make them happy when their parent is away is what’s most important it’s always about the kids, what we do is for the children.”

The surprise took place at Kempsville Middle School this morning.

Kane’s family is very excited to have him back home they said.