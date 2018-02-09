We meet the local cancer survivor featured in a moving Super Bowl Commercial on Coast Live

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - Alexandra Egress is a local nursing student, a cancer survivor, and now a star of a very emotional Super Bowl commercial for Hyundai that was seen by millions of viewers.

Alexandra was a Junior Volunteer at CHKD working in the hematology and oncology clinic with cancer patients before she found herself in a position as a patient there just a few years ago. For the Hyundai commercial and with us on Coast Live, she shared her story of being diagnosed with Stage 2 Hodgkin Lymphoma.

Watch the original commercial here: