Virginia Beach man killed after falling out of Lyft car on Los Angeles freeway

LOS ANGELES, Calif. – The California Highway Patrol is investigating after a Virginia Beach man fell out of a lift car and onto the freeway, CBS Los Angeles reports.

According to KCAL, Justin Lavelle somehow fell out of the Lyft car he was riding in and was hit by multiple vehicles.

Lavelle was heading from West Hollywood to Long Beach. Lavelle’s friend said he called him during the ride and told him the Lyft driver apparently threatened to throw him onto the freeway.

Then, Lavelle called his mother and told her the driver pepper sprayed him. Shortly after, he somehow fell out of the car and onto the freeway.

Lyft has apologized and fired the driver. The sent KCAL the following statement:

“We are deeply saddened by this incident and our thoughts are with those impacted by this loss. We have been in daily contact with this individual’s family to offer our support and assistance. Given the serious nature of these allegations, we immediately deactivated the driver’s account. We have proactively reached out to law enforcement and stand ready to assist in their investigation.”

Lavelle’s aunt has started a GoFundMe campaign to help bring Justin back to the east coast so he can be laid to rest.