Police: Girl sexually assaulted on Virginia school bus twice in one week

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. - A 13-year-old girl was sexually assaulted on her school bus twice in one week in Chesterfield County, according to police.

Authorities said the incident happened on Thursday, Feb. 1 around 3 p.m. and involved students at Elizabeth Davis Middle School in Chester.

Police said a 12-year-old boy inappropriately touched a 13-year-old girl on the bus, CBS 6 reports.

Officers said that while they were investigating that allegation, it was reported a 13-year-old boy inappropriately touched the same girl two days before the Thursday incident.

Police said both of the boys were accused of using their hands to inappropriately touch the girl.

All the students attend Davis Middle and know each other, according to Chesterfield Police.

The officer completed a juvenile criminal complaint for sexual battery for the boys involved and requested that a juvenile petition to be issued.

If that happens, CBS 6 legal analyst Todd Stone said the juvenile petitions would mean the two boys would be charged and the case would end up in court.

Chesterfield County Public Schools Spokesman Shawn Smith released the following statement:

"We take very seriously our responsibility to provide a safe and supportive learning environment for our students and staff" Smith said. "Students who violate student conduct regulations are subject to suspension and/or expulsion, and, if the offense is a violation of the law, to prosecution."