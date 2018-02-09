Off to a 20-0 start, unbeaten Western Branch focused on unfinished business

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - The way last season ended for Western Branch was "painful". The way Bruins senior D.J. Driscoll described last season's state semifinals loss, it was clear that he was willing to do whatever it takes to get back to that game.

After seasons of struggle, Western Branch is 20-0, and two wins away from a perfect regular season. Led by Driscoll, who dropped 21 points and 16 rebounds on Senior Night against Grassfield, and Saiquan White, the Bruins have a dynamic balance of length and scoring.

The goal isn't to finish 22-0, though. The Bruins have their eyes set on making it back to the state tournament in Richmond. "This is my fourth year here now and these guys believe in me, we stick together, we pray together, we fight together," said Bruins head coach Paul Hall.

"We dont talk about being undefeated. Everyone talks about Western Branch is undefeated, we don't talk about that. That's not our goal, our goal is to make it back to the states and hopefully, get a chance to win."

Driscoll echoed those sentiments to News 3 after the game. "It feels pretty good. I'm just waiting to get all the way back to states. I'm trying to win it all this year."

Western Branch beat Grassfield 67-57, and will wrap their regular season up in a rematch against the Grizzlies on February 15th.