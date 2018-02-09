Congressman Scott to hold town hall meeting in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Congressman Bobby Scott (D) will be holding a town hall meeting on Monday, February 12, in Portsmouth.

Scott, who represents Virginia’s third district, will be hosting the town hall meeting at I.C. Norcom High School at 6 p.m. The town hall will primarily be about the newly passed Republican tax bill, according to his office in a press release.

“This will be an opportunity for residents of Virginia’s third district to get answers to any questions they may have regarding how the new tax law will impact their wallets and their communities,” read part of the press release sent to News 3 by Scott’s office.

Congressman Scott has represented the third district of Virginia since 1993. He as the Ranking Member of the Committee on Education and the Workforce.

Scott recently announced his skepticism about the new Republican tax bill.

“This $1.5 trillion tax bill does little to create jobs, overwhelming benefits the wealthy, and squanders an opportunity to make investments in what will actually grow our economy and benefit working families,” said Congressman Scott in a press release. “My hope is that in this new year, Congress will focus on more productive, bipartisan solutions that will invest in improving education, creating good-paying jobs, and improving health care coverage.”

The third district of Virginia includes all of the cities of Franklin, Newport News and Portsmouth, parts of the cities of Chesapeake, Hampton, Norfolk and Suffolk and all of the county of Isle of Wight.

The information to News 3 did not say if Congressman Scott will take questions on issues not concerning the new Republican tax bill.