UNC men’s hoops downs Duke with help from second half run

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. – In front of a sold-out Dean Dome, North Carolina hands Duke its third loss in four games with an 82-78 win. The victory for the 21st ranked Tar Heels gives them their seventh win in Atlantic Coast Conference play this season.

The Blue Devils (19-and-5, 7-and-4 ACC) were in control throughout most of the first half with a well balanced attack. The Tar Heels (18-and-7, 7-and-5 ACC) made it a four point game shortly before halftime. Duke led 49-45 going into the break. The largest Duke lead in the first half was 12.

UNC took the lead within the first five minutes of the second half with a huge 16 -2 run, upping its lead to 61-53 UNC. Tar Heel Kenny Williams, a Midlothian, VA native, not only matched his career high with 20 points – but he also tied a Tobacco Road rivalry record with six made three-pointers.

Williams’ six three-pointers tie the UNC record vs. Duke set by Hubert Davis in 1992. — Carolina Basketball (@UNC_Basketball) February 9, 2018

The Blue Devils would not go away quietly. Duke’s Marvin Bagley III earned his 18th double-double of the season which helped Duke pull within three points with four minutes to play. However, the Tar Heels would never relinquish their lead. UNC’s Joel Berry II led all scorers with 21 points, six assists and four rebounds. Bagley finished with 15 points and 16 boards.

Duke will try to avoid losing its third in a row as they travel to take on Georgia Tech Sunday. North Carolina visits its other in-state rival, as it makes a trip to NC State Saturday.