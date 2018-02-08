× Thursday’s First Warning Forecast: A return to sunshine but much cooler

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Clearing skies but much cooler… We will see a few leftover showers early this morning with mostly cloudy skies. Clouds will clear out through mid-morning and we will see mostly sunny skies by midday. Temperatures will start in the 30s this morning but it will feel more like the 20s with strong winds. Expect north winds at 10 to 20 mph with higher gusts. Winds will relax this afternoon, still from the north and 5 to 10 mph. Highs will only reach the low to mid 40s this afternoon, about 25 degrees cooler than yesterday.

Expect clear skies tonight with light winds. Temperatures will drop into the mid and upper 20s overnight.

We will see sunny skies on Friday as our next warm up builds in. Highs will climb into the low 50s tomorrow, near normal for this time of year. We will warm into the 60s on Saturday and to near 70 on Sunday. We are tracking rain for the weekend. Expect mostly cloudy skies with rain building in on Saturday, sticking around through Sunday, and moving out Monday morning.

Today: AM Clearing Skies, PM Sunshine, Cooler. Highs in the low 40s. Winds: N 5-15G25

Tonight: Clear Skies, Cold. Lows in the mid 20s. Winds: NE/SE 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny, Warmer. Highs in the low 50s. Winds: SE 5-10

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

February 8th

1997 Winter Storm: 2-3″ snow East Central Virginia, 4-5″ snow Central Virginia

