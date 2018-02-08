Suffolk holds 2nd Annual Mother-Son Dance

SUFFOLK, Va. – The City of Suffolk will hold its 2nd Annual Mother-Son Dance on Saturday, February 24.

The dance will be from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Planter’s Club, and will entail dancing, food, fun and more, according to city officials.

The cost for the dance is $25 per family and payments can be made at the Parks & Recreation Administrative Office on 134 South 6th Street.

Casual attire is welcomed with photos from the evening available for purchase.

The registration deadline for this event is on February 17.

For more information, contact Rickeda Fofana at 514-4503 or rfofana@suffolkva.us.