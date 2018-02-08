Man hospitalized after being hit by train in Williamsburg

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – Officers with the Williamsburg Police Department are investigating a train crash involving a pedestrian in the 700 block of York Street Thursday.

Authorities were notified of the crash at 2:30 p.m. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man who had been hit by a CSX train. He was taken to Riverside Hospital and will be flown to the Medical College of Virginia.

The victim’s condition is unknown at this time.

Officers are still currently at the scene and are investing the incident along with railroad officials.

