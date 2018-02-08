Make pizza and drink local beer at MacArthur Center in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. – Mark your calendars, pizza and beer lovers!

MacArthur Center is hosting a special cooking class mixer at California Pizza Kitchen with Wild Wolf Brewery on February 22.

Attendees can make their own pizza and try beers from Wild Wolf Brewery. Guests will learn how to make and toss dough and use fresh ingredients to make a pizza masterpiece.

Beers featured include Blonde Hunny, American Stout and Exquisitely Evil Ale.

The event is $20 per person. The price includes a commemorative glass (if available), an entree and two beverage tickets for select beer and wine.

You must be 21 and up to attend. Click here to RSVP online.