Man charged with killing Norfolk high school student claims self-defense

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - The accused gunman in a shooting that left a Norfolk high school student dead is claiming self defense.

Joseph Burke's attorney told News 3 Burke and 19-year-old Keshawn Alexander were fighting in his front yard on Olinger Street Tuesday night.

At some point, Burke pulled out a gun and shot Alexander but says he was defending himself.

According to Attorney London Crounse, Alexander came to Burke's home earlier in the day threatening to come back that night to hurt him.

Dispatchers received the call at 8:10 p.m.

When police arrived at the scene, they found Alexander suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Burke was arrested moments later. Crounse told us Burke was the ex-boyfriend of Alexander's sister.

Burke is charged with second degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of murder.

He's expected back in court on February 15.