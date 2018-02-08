‘90s heartthrob Jason Priestley talks about his latest role on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - ‘90s heartthrob Jason Priestley of 90210 fame joins us to talk about his latest role in the new detective series Private Eyes.  He is joined by co-star Cindy Sampson who plays his P.I. partner on the show.