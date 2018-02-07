× Wednesday’s First Warning Forecast: Rain moving in later today

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Warmer, windy, with rain moving in… We are tracking an area of low pressure that will move up the East Coast today. Expect mostly cloudy skies today with a few glimpses of sun possible. Rain chances will be slim this morning but will increase this afternoon. Rain will build in from west to east this afternoon to evening. A few isolated storms are possible this evening with heavy downpours and gusty winds. Temperatures will start in the 40s this morning with highs warming into the mid 60s this afternoon. It will be windy today with gusts to near 25 mph.

Rain will move out late tonight and clouds will clear out early Thursday morning. Colder air will return on Thursday with highs in the low 40s. We will warm into the low 50s on Friday with a nice mix of sun and clouds. We are tracking another chance for rain this weekend with highs in the 60s.

Today: Mostly Cloudy, PM Rain (50%), Warm, Windy. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds: E/S 10-15G25

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Rain (70%), Windy. Lows in the mid 30s. Winds: SW/NW 10-20G30

Tomorrow: Early AM Clearing, Cooler, Breezy. Highs in the low 40s. Winds: N 5-15G25

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

February 7th

1936 Winter Storm: 12.6″ Richmond

1997 Winter Storm: 2-3″ snow East Central Virginia, 4-5″ snow Central Virginia

