Lenovo is recalling 78,000 14-inch Thinkpad X1 Carbon 5th generation laptops, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

According to the CPSC, an unfastened screw can damage the battery causing overheating, which creates a fire hazard.

The laptops were sold at Lenovo.com, CDW, Insight, Connection, Zones and other PC resellers from December 2016 through November 2017 for between $1,100 and $2,600. Manufacturing date codes can be found on the bottom of the laptop.

Click here to see if your laptop is part of the recall.