Norfolk State adds five, including Granby’s Shaviaea Williams, to 2018 recruiting class

NORFOLK, Va. (NSUSpartans.com) – Norfolk State head football coach Latrell Scott announced five more signees on Wednesday during the second National Signing Day for the 2018 recruiting class.

The five additions Wednesday bring NSU’s current recruiting class to 10 prospects. Five players signed in the first-ever early signing period in December.

“The entire class was a small one based on the number of seniors we had last year,” Scott said. “So we were very detailed in filling needs. Each player we signed fills a specific need for our program. We’re excited about the fact that a lot of them are multiple position players who are very versatile.”

Here’s a look at our 2018 Signing Class 🔰🏈 #ComeTogether18 pic.twitter.com/dsbiiXd5Iq — NSU Football (@NSU_FB) February 7, 2018

Wednesday’s signees include three in-state recruits and two from out of state. Four of the signees are high school players, while is a prep school recruit. The latest additions include two defensive backs, one quarterback, one offensive lineman and one defensive lineman.

Scott noted that more additions are possible in the coming weeks.

2018 NORFOLK STATE FOOTBALL RECRUITS

February Signees

R.J. Coles, DB, 5-9, 170, Richmond, Va. (Varina HS)

D.J. Djonkam, DL, -3, 260, Springfield, Va. (Fork Union Military)

D’Montre’ Smith, OL, 6-5, 310, Columbia, S.C. (Keenan HS)

Shaviaea Williams, DB, 5-11, 185, Norfolk, Va. (Granby HS)

Isaiah Wilson V, QB, 6-1, 170, Smyrna, Del. (Smyrna HS)

December Signees

Allen Boykins, LB, 6-1, 200, Portsmouth, Va. (I.C. Norcom HS)

Cameryn Brent*, RB, 5-9, 205, Atlanta, Ga. (Holmes CC)

Brandon Savage, DB, 5-10, 170, Baltimore, Md. (Milford Mill Academy)

Levi Shockley*, LB, 6-2, 210, Salem, N.J. (Monroe College)

D’Andre Thomas*, QB, 6-4, 210, Washington, D.C. (Fork Union Military)

* Enrolled at NSU for spring 2018 semester