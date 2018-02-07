Norfolk mom still searching for answers after 2010 murder of her son

NORFOLK, Va. – A teenager was found shot to death under a Norfolk bridge in September 2010.

Quamon Wilson is described as bold and funny by his loved ones.

The 16-year-old was new to Booker T. Washington High School when he was brutally gunned down under a bridge off Woodland Avenue.

“At first, I could not go and cross that bridge for nothing,” said Latesha Adams, the teens mother.

Adams talks to a picture of him she has hanging on her wall.

She is desperate to find out who killed her son and said at first, the rage she felt for the killers was unbearable.

“No parent should have to bury their child. When you bury your child it hurts,” Adams said.

Learn how the mother deals with the pain and what a law enforcement expert says her family should never do during the News 3 investigation Thursday at 11 p.m.