Man wanted in connection to Franklin home invasion robberies

FRANKLIN, Va. – The Franklin Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating one of two identified suspects believed to be involved in two home invasion robberies.

Authorities are looking for 19-year-old Denard Raymon Williams, who is considered to be armed and dangerous.

On February 5 around 6:29 p.m., police responded to a residence in the 400 block of Cobb Street in reference to a home invasion robbery. The victim told police that when he opened his front door after hearing a knock, two suspects forced their way into the home and robbed the victim of an undisclosed amount of cash before fleeing. The victim was not injured during this incident.

Both suspects were described as black males. One of them was tall and thin with dreadlocks and wore a black hat, while the second suspect was described as being short and heavy set. The suspects were said to have fled in a black Honda SUV with tinted windows and North Carolina license plates.

While investigating the first incident, police were alerted to another home invasion robbery that happened at a residence in the 1400 block of South Street around 7:40 p.m. Authorities were advised that the suspects knocked on the main door and entered the house, confronting one of the residents.

A second resident was approached in his bedroom by a suspect who struck the victim in the head with a handgun. The suspects then robbed the victims of an undisclosed amount of cash and two video game systems. Both victims were described as black males who wore masks; they were both armed with handguns. The victim that was struck did not require medical attention.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call Franklin Police at (757) 562-8575 or Franklin Crime Solvers at (757) 562-8599.