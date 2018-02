PORTSMOUTH, Va. – A man was found guilty in court for a 2017 fatal shooting.

Stanlee Jones was found guilty of 1st degree murder for the shooting death of 34-year-old Curtis A. Richardson which happened in August, 2017.

The fatal shooting happened in front of the door at the Essex Food Store on High Street.

The jury recommended 20 years behind bars for Jones’ 1st degree murder charge and three years for the use of a firearm.

His sentencing will be on April 24.