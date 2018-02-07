Juvenile riding dirt bike hit by pick up truck in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. – A juvenile riding a dirt bike was hit by a pick up truck in the 700 block of E. Washington Street Wednesday, according to Suffolk Police.

Dispatchers received a call for a vehicle accident involving a dirt bike around 5:15 p.m.

The juvenile only suffered minor injuries and was taken to Norfolk General Hospital by ambulance. The truck driver was not injured.

Traffic on E. Washington Street was shut down for 30 minutes but has since reopened.

There is no further information.

Download the News 3 app for updates.