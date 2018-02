Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, VA - A celebrity edition of Big Brother has been under consideration for a while and is finally here. We get the scoop from host Julie Chen.

BIG BROTHER: CELEBRITY EDITION launches with a three-night premiere event airing Wednesday, Feb. 7 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT), Thursday, Feb. 8 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) and a two-hour live eviction show on Friday, Feb. 9 (8:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT), on the CBS.