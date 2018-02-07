Husband arrested in 2014 murder of Navy wife from Hampton

SAN DIEGO, Calif. –A 32-year-old former Navy Sailor suspected of murdering his wife was arrested on January 31, FOX 5 San Diego reports.

Matthew Sullivan was taken into custody at his home in connection with the death of the mother of their two daughters, according to San Diego police.

Elizabeth Sullivan, 31, is reportedly a graduate of Kecoughtan High School.

She went missing in the San Diego area on October 13, 2014.

Her body was found in the San Diego Bay near the Courtyard Marriott on October 4, 2016, and she was identified through dental records, authorities said.

An autopsy determined that her death was a homicide. Police did not say how she died or what led investigators to identify her husband as a suspect.

Matthew Sullivan left the Navy and moved to the East Coast shortly after his wife’s remains were discovered. He was booked into a Delaware jail and will be taken San Diego for prosecution.

Matthew admitted to PEOPLE magazine that the couple was having marital problems and he didn’t know where to look for his missing wife.

“I’m at the end of my rope,” he told PEOPLE in 2014. “I’m running on fumes right now, I don’t know where to look. I’m always looking around the neighborhood, trying to catch a glimpse of her. Even if I got a phone call saying she’s okay, it would put my mind at rest. But nothing at this point.”

A family statement posted in October 2015 to a Facebook page dedicated to finding the “beloved mother, daughter, sister, cousin and friend” said the investigation had “gone completely cold.”