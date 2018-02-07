Former Hokies running back Travon McMillian signs with Colorado

BOULDER, Colo. – Tailback Travon McMillian, who led Virginia Tech with 439 rushing yards on 104 carries during the regular season, will finish his college career at Colorado. CU announced McMillian’s signing Wednesday. As a graduate transfer, the Woodbridge native will be able to play immediately for the Buffs. He’ll have one season of eligibility remaining.

In December, McMillian announced on Twitter he plans to transfer away from Virginia Tech and did not play in the bowl game. In three seasons, McMillian rushed for 2,153 yards and 16 touchdowns.