× First Warning Forecast: Rain Now Then Cold

Meteorologist Madeline Evans’ First Warning Forecast

A low pressure system continues to inch closer already bringing scattered showers to parts of Hampton Roads and northern North Carolina. Rain chances will stick to 30/40% this afternoon but will increase to 70% by this evening. Rain will build in from west to east. A few isolated storms are possible this evening with heavy downpours and gusty winds. Highs will warm into the mid 60s this afternoon, about 15 degrees above normal.

Rain will start to move out late tonight and clouds will clear out early Thursday morning. Much colder air will return on Thursday with highs in the low 40s. We will warm into the low 50s on Friday with a nice mix of sun and clouds.

We are tracking a wet weekend. Saturday looking like the best day with a 50% chance of rain starting in the afternoon. Sunday we will see a 70% chance of rain for the majority of the day. Saturday we will be in the 60s and Sunday we will break into the 70s!

Today: Mostly Cloudy, PM Rain (50%), Warm, Windy. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds: E/S 10-15G25

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Rain (70%), Windy. Lows in the mid 30s. Winds: SW/NW 10-20G30

Tomorrow: Early AM Clearing, Cooler, Breezy. Highs in the low 40s. Winds: N 5-15G25

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

February 7th

1936 Winter Storm: 12.6″ Richmond

1997 Winter Storm: 2-3″ snow East Central Virginia, 4-5″ snow Central Virginia

