Court documents say rodent feces, rats found in home where 1-year-old Mathews County boy died

MATHEWS CO., Va. - Miranda Gilbert is facing several charges Thursday - not just in the death of her son, but also regarding the other children who were inside the home at the time of the incident.

News 3's Allison Mechanic was in Mathews County and learned more from court documents like the kind of conditions inside the home.

According to the Mathews County Sheriff’s Department, Gilbert played a role in the child's death. The baby was found unresponsive in a hot bath last week – court documents say the water was so hot it burned the child’s body and face.

"It’s a felony; it carries a penitentiary sentence. It’s a very serious situation, and we take all the felonies very seriously," said Tom Bowen with the Mathews County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office.

Bowen was in court Thursday for Gilbert's arraignment. He was not able to comment on the facts of the case, but court documents are revealing what life was like inside the family home.

According to the documents, investigators reported seeing rats, mice and cockroaches eating left over food around the home.

The documents further say that rodent feces and waste were also found in the area where the children’s diapers were stored and where food was kept in the kitchen.

According to a search warrant, the boy’s skin could be seen at the home after he was rushed to the hospital. Marijuana was also found.

In a news release, the Mathews County Sheriff’s Department says the siblings of the one-year-old who died are now living with family members while the case continues through the justice system.

Because of the deplorable conditions found inside the home, Gilbert now faces several child abuse and neglect charges in addition to murder.

"It’s always an emotional case - this one particularly - so but quite few of our cases are tragic, and difficult cases are part of the criminal justice system," Bowen said.

Gilbert's bond hearing has not yet been set, but her preliminary hearing has been scheduled for April.

