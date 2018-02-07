Cavalier Hotel to host 75 couples for grand unveiling on Valentine’s Day

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Since 1927, a local historic hotel has served as the backdrop to many love stories. As it prepares to reopen next month, the couples who made memories at the hotel have been invited to return to the site to reaffirm their commitment to each other.

Seventy-five couples who married or honeymooned at the historic Cavalier Hotel will renew their vows this Valentine’s Day.

In a ceremony officiated by Gov. Ralph Northam, these couples will be the first guests to experience the newly renovated hotel. The vow renewal ceremony will begin at 5 p.m. on February 14.

Among the couples selected include the oldest couple, who honeymooned at The Cavalier in 1940, and the youngest couple, who married at the hotel on October 2014.

The Cavalier will reopen on March 7 after a $75 million-plus renovation. Before the reopening, the hotel will be open for public tours from February 16-March 1 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Cavalier Hotel is located at 4200 Atlantic Avenue in Virginia Beach.

Click here to read more about the 75 couples and their love stories.