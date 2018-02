Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va - Two of Hampton Roads favorite actors, Chris Hanna and Julie Fishell, will perform a touching story of lifelong love when the Virginia Stage Company presents Love Letters, February 9 and 10 at the Wells Theater in Norfolk. So as we approach Valentine's Day, we thought who better to talk with about love and the art of the love letter than these two performers.

Presented by

Virginia Stage Company

www.vastage.org/loveletters