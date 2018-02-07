A final decision not as easy for North Carolina State signee Derrick Eason

NORFOLK, Va. – After committing to North Carolina State in July, Derrick Eason told News 3 in September that he was glad to have his next home determined.

Then came Notre Dame. The Irish pursued Eason late in the process, getting him to visit South Bend in late January, just weeks before ink went to paper. After long deliberations with family, the defensive end decided that staying a part of the Wolfpack was the best move for him.

“It’s where I felt was home,” Eason said. “It was the caliber of football, what they had to offer you for the future.”

After imposing his force on the high school ranks, Eason now hopes to make waves in the ACC, and follow in the footsteps of future first-round pick Bradley Chubb, who was the anchor on the Wolfpack’s defensive line and the ACC’s Defensive Player of the Year.

“I was actually just talking with my peoples last night. My mom and I had that discussion last night and I just felt like it was the best place for me.”