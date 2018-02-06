Woman wanted for targeting seniors, stealing cars, carjacking and robbery in Gloucester and Newport News

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Hampton Roads, Va. - Law enforcement Officers in several cities are looking for a woman who they say targets elderly victims.

31-year-old Cathy Marie Chapman is wanted for carjacking, robbery, and stealing a car.

Deputies in Gloucester said back on January 28th Chapman took a senior citizen’s car without permission and failed to return the car.

Authorities say the owner of the vehicle tried to get in touch with her, but she hasn’t responded to calls.

They said the vehicle is described as a blue 1996 Toyota Tercel Virginia tag WXM-5654. Notable characteristics are that the door handle on the driver’s side is broken and missing.

Chapman has outstanding warrants in Gloucester for unauthorized use of a vehicle, assault, and battery as well as multiple unrelated charges in Newport News.

The victims were coming out of the Medicap Pharmacy on the 900 block of J. Clyde Morris Blvd on January 2nd.

Chapman is accused of asking them for directions, then sticking an object to the back of one of the victims.

She is accused of carjacking and robbery. Police say she forced two women, a 50-year-old and an 89-year-old back into their car and drove them to several locations.

At one point, a male suspect allegedly got into the car too.

The suspects demanded the victims’ wallets, took their cash and a cell phone. They then forced the 50-year-old woman to drive to the parking lot of a nearby business. This is where police say the suspects exited the vehicle and ordered the victims not to call police.

The Hispanic man suspect is believed to have been 5 feet tall, around 50-years-old and has black hair, according to the description given to police.

Additionally, News 3 uncovered that Chapman was arrested back on Christmas Day for taking a car from the 9000 block of Piankatank Drive in Gloucester.

Police say that If you recognize this woman or know anything about this incident call Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.