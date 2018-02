NORFOLK, Va. – A 20-year-old woman has been arrested for stabbing a man, according to police.

It happened just before 2 a.m. on February 6 in the 700 block of W. Little Creek Road.

When police and paramedics arrived, they found the man suffering from non-life threatening stab wounds.

According to police, Jasmine L. Jones was taken into custody and charged with aggravated domestic assault.

Police did not mention the relationship between the suspect and victim.