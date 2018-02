The Virginia state Senate unanimously passed a bill legalizing medical marijuana in the Commonwealth on Monday, WDBJ reports.

The Joint Commission on Health Care bill SB 726 will let doctors in Virginia use cannabis oil to treat any diagnosed condition or disease with a written certification.

Currently, the law allows Virginians to use cannabis oil only for the treatment of severe epilepsy.

The bill will go to Governor Ralph Northam, who has said he supports expanding the use of legal marijuana.