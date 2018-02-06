× Tuesday’s First Warning Forecast: 60s and rain on the way

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

The warm up continues with rain on the way… Bundle up this morning with temperatures in the 20s and low 30s. You may need a few extra minutes before your morning drive to defrost the windshield. Today will be a really nice day with a blend of mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Highs will warm into the mid 50s this afternoon, about 10 degrees warmer than yesterday. Lows will drop into the upper 30s tonight with partly cloudy skies.

We are tracking an area of low pressure and front that will move through tomorrow. Clouds will continue to build in tomorrow morning with rain moving in tomorrow afternoon. Expect a soggy afternoon and evening, with many areas seeing about ½” of rainfall. A few isolated storms are possible tomorrow evening. Highs will warm into the mid 60s tomorrow and it will be windy with gusts to near 30 mph.

Rain will move out Wednesday night and clouds will clear out Thursday morning. Colder air will return on Thursday with highs in the mid 40s. We will warm into the low 50s on Friday with sunshine. We are tracking another chance for rain this weekend with highs in the 60s.

Today: Mostly Sunny to Partly Cloudy, Warmer. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds: SE/SW 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Winds: N/E 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy, PM Rain (70%), Warm, Windy. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds: S/SW 10-20G30

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

February 6th

1980 Winter Storm: Heavy Snow SE Virginia – 20″ Virginia Beach, 12″ Norfolk, 6″ Williamsburg

2010 Winter Storm: Snow 7-11” Richmond to Ocean City, MD, 1-4” Tidewater

