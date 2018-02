NORFOLK, Va. – A suspect is in custody after a deadly shooting in the 1300 block of Olinger Street Tuesday night.

Dispatchers received the call at 8:10 p.m. Authorities say a man died at the scene.

Police are working to find out what led to the shooting. Investigators are not looking for any other suspects at this time and say there is no public threat.

Residents and motorists should expect police presence in the area.

