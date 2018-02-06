ODU defensive lineman Bunmi Rotimi invited to NFL Combine

NORFOLK, Va. (ODU Sports) – Old Dominion University football defensive end Bunmi Rotimi will participate in the 2018 NFL Scouting Combine from Feb. 27-Mar. 5. It will be the second-straight year the combine will feature a Monarch, as Zach Pascal became the first ODU player to participate last year.

“Everyone associated with Old Dominion Football is very excited for Bunmi Rotimi on being invited to participate in the combine,” ODU Head Coach Bobby Wilder said. “Bunmi had an outstanding career at Old Dominion and is one of the hardest working players we had the pleasure of coaching.”

Rotimi earned Conference USA honorable mention for the second-straight season, recording 29 tackles, 5.5 sacks and seven tackles for loss. His 19 career sacks are second only to Ximines in ODU history. Rotimi earned C-USA All-Freshman honors in 2014. Rotimi joined the program as a walk-on in 2013, but quickly earned a scholarship and became a fixture on the defensive line throughout his career.