Just Joshin’: Josh McDaniels spurns Colts, will stay with Patriots

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Less than 12 hours before he was set to be introduced as the team’s next head coach, New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels has changed his mind and will not take over as Indianapolis Colts.

Sources confirm to News 3’s sister station, CBS4, McDaniels has informed the team he will not be accepting its head coaching position after agreeing to a contract. The Colts announced early Tuesday they had agreed with McDaniels to succeed Chuck Pagano, and a formal press conference was scheduled for Wednesday.

However, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports Patriots owner Robert Kraft approached McDaniels over the past 48 hours and “sweetened’’ his contract to keep him from relocating to Indianapolis. He will remain Bill Belichick’s offensive coordinator for seventh consecutive season.

The Colts, meanwhile, are in scramble mode.

