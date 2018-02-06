Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office seeks help locating teen runaways

GLOUCESTER Co., Va. – On Tuesday officials got a report about two juvenile runaways.

13-year-old Carissa McMillan and 14-year-old Sawyer Lemon were both last seen at their homes in Gloucester County.

Both teens left notes for their parents describing their intent to run away from home, deputies said.

It is unknown what time the teens left their homes overnight or where they may be traveling to.

Deputies said it has been reported that they are in dating relationship.

They are believed to be traveling in a Silver 2006 Chevrolet Tahoe, Virginia tag LEMNLND which is owned by Lemon’s parents.

Anyone with information concerning the teen’s or vehicle whereabouts is asked to call the GCSO at 804-693-3890.