Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - Dilip Sarkar, MD, is a retired vascular surgeon whose life took a dramatic change after experiencing a heart attack at age 52.

Dr. Sarkar (www.dilipsarkar.com) shares with us how yoga helped him and is helping others suffering from a variety of medical issues.

Dr. Sarkar’s instruction is offered for free or a donation in locations around Hampton Roads and the Peninsula, including The Sattvic Space in Portsmouth.