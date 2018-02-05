Two injured in Portsmouth shooting

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth Police are investigating a shooting that left two men injured early Monday morning.

Officials say dispatchers received a call about the shooting just around 4 a.m.

Police responded to the no hundred block of Seminole Drive and located two men suffering from gunshot wounds.

One man was shot in the torso and the other man was shot in the upper body, says a release.

Both men were transported to a local hospital.

