School bus rear-ended in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – An academy bus from Virginia Beach Middle School was involved in a crash in the 900 block of Lynnhaven Parkway Monday afternoon.

According to a spokesperson with Virginia Beach Public Schools, the bus was rear-ended by another vehicle. There were 11 students on board the bus at the time of the incident, but there were no injuries.

Another bus was called to take the students home after the crash and parents were contacted by school administrators.

There is no further information.

