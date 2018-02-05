Man pleads guilty to two rapes that happened in Virginia Beach in 1984, resubmitted DNA led to his arrest

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Rubin Carroll Slade Jr. plead guilty Monday to two counts of rape involving two separate incidents/victims, for crimes he committed in 1984.

Police identified Slade as a suspect after officials re-tested the DNA they had taken from both victims PERK (sexual assault) kits the night of the crimes.

Officials resubmitted the DNA samples to the Tidewater Laboratory of the Bureau of Forensic Science on May 2, 2014, and a search of that foreign DNA profile against the Virginia DNA Data Bank indicated that the DNA was Slade’s, according to officials.

This is when detectives executed a search warrant and obtained buccal swabs from Slade in August 2014.

Slade committed the first of the two rapes on September 26, 1984.

Officials say that around 3:30 a.m. he awoke his victim in her bed at her home on Kentucky Avenue, after entering through the woman’s unlocked bedroom window, and raped her.

The second rape he committed was on October 12, 1984.

Officials say that around 10 p.m. that evening, Slade raped a woman who was heading to her car after leaving a convenient store that she had only been at for a few minutes.

Slade made the woman drive from the convenient store located at 17th and Pacific Avenue, to a dead-end street located off of 24th Street. This is where he raped the woman in her car, before having her drive him to the corner of 15th Street and Pacific Avenue, where he got out of the vehicle and ran.

Slade will appear in court for sentencing on June 11.