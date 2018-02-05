Police identify Newport News bank robbery suspect

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Police have identified the man who they say robbed a BayPort Credit Union in the 3700 block of Huntington Avenue.

Authorities have obtained warrants for 27-year-old Marrio D’Rontrell Ashlock for the robbery, which happened on February 1.

On Thursday, police dispatchers got a call about the incident around 2 p.m. and were advised that a man entered the bank and passed a note demanding cash to the teller. After taking an undisclosed amount of money, the suspect fled south on Huntington Avenue.

No weapon was displayed and no one was injured during this incident.

Police said Deputy Blythe and K9 Cooper helped at the scene of the robbery.

If you know the whereabouts of Marrio Ashlock, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.