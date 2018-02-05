National Weather Service offering free weather watching classes throughout the area

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – Have you ever wanted to become a weather watcher?

The National Weather Service will host several “Basic SKYWARN” classes throughout the area this spring.

Led by a NWS meteorologist, the two-hour class will cover all the necessary information a citizen needs to become a trained severe weather spotter. It is free to the public.

Below is a list of dates and locations for upcoming sessions:

Tuesday, March 20 at 6 p.m. – Bennett Auditorium, VA Beach Fire Training Center, 927 Birdneck Road, Virginia Beach, Va.

– Bennett Auditorium, VA Beach Fire Training Center, 927 Birdneck Road, Virginia Beach, Va. Wednesday, April 11 at 6 p.m. – James City County Recreation Center, 5301 Longhill Road, Williamsburg, Va.

– James City County Recreation Center, 5301 Longhill Road, Williamsburg, Va. Wednesday, April 18 at 6 p.m. – Henrico County Public Safety Training Center, 7701 E. Parham Road, Henrico, Va.

– Henrico County Public Safety Training Center, 7701 E. Parham Road, Henrico, Va. Tuesday, May 8 at 6 p.m. – College of the Albemarle, Building A, Room AE208, Elizabeth City, N.C.

Click here for more information and to register for the class.