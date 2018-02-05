× Monday’s First Warning Forecast: A chilly but sunny start to the week

A sunny but chilly start to the work week… Watch out for a few areas of patchy fog this morning as clouds clear out. Temperatures will start in the 30s this morning, near freezing inland. Highs will only reach the mid 40s this afternoon with mostly sunny skies. It will be a bit breezy today with north winds at 5 to 15 and gusts to near 20 mph. Expect clear skies tonight with lows in the upper 20s.

We will start with sunshine Tuesday but clouds will build in through the afternoon. Highs will warm into the mid 50s tomorrow. We will warm into the mid 60s on Wednesday. Expect mostly cloudy skies with rain on Wednesday as a cold front moves through.

Skies will clear to end the work week as colder air returns. Expect highs in the mid to upper 40s Thursday and Friday. We are tracking another chance for rain this weekend.

Today: AM Clearing, PM Sunshine, Cool, Breezy. Highs in the mid 40s. Winds: N 5-15G20

Tonight: Clear Skies. Lows in the upper 20s. Winds: NE/SE 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Warmer. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds: S 5-10

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

February 5th

1998 Coastal Flooding: Eastern Coastal Virginia, Southeast Virginia

2010 Winter Storm Begins: 7 – 11” of snow from Richmond to Ocean City, MD. 1 to 4” Tidewater.

