HAMPTON ROADS, Va - Joining us with the latest from Chobani, Registered Dietitian Nutritionist (RDN) Natalie Rizzo discusses healthy eating solutions to keep you and your family on the right track for every meal of the day.
Healthy eating options to keep you and your family on the right track on Coast Live
-
Will your diet start Monday? Try the ‘non-diet diet’
-
Healthy eating trends you can actually use in 2018 on Coast Live
-
A New Year, new food resolution: Mindful eating
-
President Trump’s favorite fast-food meal is a diet-buster
-
Fight a cold by … eating yogurt?
-
-
Here’s why you might not be losing weight
-
Couple drops more than 250 pounds, inspiring others to keep going
-
Tips for eating better on the go and loving it on Coast Live
-
Treatment aims to curb rise in diabetes and hypertension
-
Morning Rounds: Winning tips for weight loss success
-
-
Letter from 27-year-old on her deathbed will change your view of life
-
Go Red for Women Day: Heart disease awareness
-
Watch Coast Live to test your trivia knowledge for a chance to win tickets to the Virginia Air and Space Center