Carry yourself on over to the Sandler Center to see Kansas on tour

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A veteran rock band is bringing its classic tunes from the midwest to the Old Dominion State.

Kansas will perform at the Sandler Center for the Performing Arts in Virginia Beach on Friday, August 10 at 8 p.m.

The Topeka-based band released its debut, self-titled album in 1974 and has sold more than 30 million records worldwide. During its 40-year career, Kansas has released 15 studio albums and five live albums. The group is best known for its singles “Carry On Wayward Son” and “Dust in the Wind.”

The “Radio Classics & Fan Favorites Tour” will have something for everyone as fans will hear radio hits as well as songs from Don Kirshner’s Rock Concert, classic MTV and tracks from its latest album, The Prelude Implicit (2016).

Ticket prices start at $37 and go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, February 9. You can purchase tickets at The Sandler Center box office, YNOTTIX.com or by phone at 877-YNOTTIX.

