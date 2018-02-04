Tyrod Taylor’s Super Bowl ‘spectacle’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. - Hampton native Tyrod Taylor owns a Super Bowl ring. He was the backup quarterback on the Baltimore Ravens Super Bowl XLVII title team. This weekend in Minneapolis, site of Super Bowl LII, Taylor was flashing a different accessory - a new line of eyeglass frames.

In partnership with FrameGenie, Taylor, the former Virginia Tech standout, has launched an exclusive frame collection, T2.

"I started wearing glasses as a kid," Taylor explained. "I wore contacts for sporting events, but switched to eyeglasses on my downtime. You never want just one frame. FrameGenie gave me the opportunity to create my own line and it's awesome. They're not expensive, they're affordable. You can change them to sunglasses, too."

News 3 was the only television station to staff the event. In an interview with Taylor, we asked him to look through one of his 12 new eyeglass frames and take a peek into the future: where will he be playing next season?

"As of right now, I'm still a Bill," Taylor said. "Until I'm told otherwise, I'm going to fight for that city. I love playing for Buffalo."

Taylor, who helped guide the Bills to their first playoff appearance in 17 years, is in jeopardy of being released by the team this offseason. Buffalo, who still does not have total faith in Tyrod as its franchise quarterback, can save $10 million vs. the salary cap by releasing him . However, Taylor says he won't restructure his contract again this offseason as he did last.

"Sometimes you feel under-appreciated, but that's the nature of the game," Tyrod admitted. "I've been proving myself since I've been playing football since a young kid - five years old, and I'm going to continue to prove myself each and every time I lace up my cleats. God has a plan for me."

I need to continue to keep winning. I have a winning record as a starter and that's not something a lot of guys who have played this game can say. I can't please everyone and I don't aim to please everyone.