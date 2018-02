PORTSMOUTH, Va. – The Portsmouth Fire Department responded to a house fire at the 1900 block of King Street Saturday night.

Dispatch received the call at 8:57 p.m. and firefighters arrived a few minutes later.

Crews discovered a fire inside one of the bedrooms of the abandoned house.

According to the Fire Departments PIO Jeff Meyer, the fire was put out quickly and there were no reported injuries.

The cause of the fire is not known.